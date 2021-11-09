UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace Urges Volkswagen To Stop Selling Cars With Internal-Combustion Engines By 2030

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:46 PM

Greenpeace Urges Volkswagen to Stop Selling Cars With Internal-Combustion Engines by 2030

Activists from the German branch of Greenpeace filed a lawsuit against the German car giant Volkswagen demanding to terminate sales of cars with internal-combustion engines by 2030, the environmental organization said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Activists from the German branch of Greenpeace filed a lawsuit against the German car giant Volkswagen demanding to terminate sales of cars with internal-combustion engines by 2030, the environmental organization said on Tuesday.

"Gigantic CO2-emissions of Volkswagen AG make a significant contribution to the climate crisis and its consequences.

To defend their freedom and property rights, the plaintiffs demand that Volkswagen, inter alia, stops global sales of damaging the climate internal-combustion engines not later than by 2030," the statement read.

The activists specify that this measure is vital to reach the climate goals aiming at preventing the most negative scenarios of climate change on the planet.

The Volkswagen group plans to give up manufacturing vehicles with internal-combustion engines by 2035, as the carmaker stated.

Related Topics

German Vehicles Car From Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Syrian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Da ..

Syrian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Damascus

20 minutes ago
 COVID-19 media briefing: Updating protocol for pra ..

COVID-19 media briefing: Updating protocol for prayers in mosques, prayer areas

20 minutes ago
 Hundreds of migrants trapped in Belarus-Poland bor ..

Hundreds of migrants trapped in Belarus-Poland border standoff

39 minutes ago
 Poland's Accusations Against Belarus of Border Cri ..

Poland's Accusations Against Belarus of Border Crisis Unfounded - Belarus Defens ..

42 minutes ago
 COAS lauds HIT efforts to attain self-reliance thr ..

COAS lauds HIT efforts to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern ..

42 minutes ago
 COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' o ..

COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.