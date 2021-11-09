Greenpeace Urges Volkswagen to Stop Selling Cars With Internal-Combustion Engines by 2030

Activists from the German branch of Greenpeace filed a lawsuit against the German car giant Volkswagen demanding to terminate sales of cars with internal-combustion engines by 2030, the environmental organization said on Tuesday

"Gigantic CO2-emissions of Volkswagen AG make a significant contribution to the climate crisis and its consequences.

To defend their freedom and property rights, the plaintiffs demand that Volkswagen, inter alia, stops global sales of damaging the climate internal-combustion engines not later than by 2030," the statement read.

The activists specify that this measure is vital to reach the climate goals aiming at preventing the most negative scenarios of climate change on the planet.

The Volkswagen group plans to give up manufacturing vehicles with internal-combustion engines by 2035, as the carmaker stated.