BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Green party of Germany is striving to make it to the governments of Baden-Wurttemberg ” the heartland of the country's auto-making, and Rhineland-Palatinate ” the hub for agriculture and wineries, after taking the lead in the Sunday regional elections, party coleader Robert Habeck said.

On Sunday, Germans in both states headed to the polling stations to elect their next legislators. Exit polls showed Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) losing the vote to the Greens (32.6 percent) in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg and the Social Democrats (35.7 percent) in Rhineland-Palatinate ahead of the Federal election.

"The CDU has lost, the Social Democrats are in stagnation, the Greens are winning amid this unique social situation.

This means that people trust us and approve our mandate even in these difficult times. ... In Rhineland-Palatinate we will now negotiate a 'traffic light coalition' [of Social Democrats, the Free Democratic Party and the Greens], and hold probing talks... with all parties of the democratic spectrum in Baden-Wurttemberg," Habeck told reporters.

He added that the Greens have evolved very fast in this so-called super election year.

Merkel's CDU party got 24.1 percent of the vote in Baden-Wurttemberg and 27.7 percent in Rhineland-Palatinate. The previous regional elections were held in 2016. The German federal vote for the 20th Bundestag is expected to be held on September 26.