Greens, far-right among big losers in Irish vote

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Ireland's general election concluded late-Monday after three days of vote-counting, with the incumbent centre-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael set to retain power following coalition expected to take place in coming weeks.

With all 174 seats in the lower chamber of parliament decided since Friday's vote, Fianna Fail, on 48 seats, was well ahead of the main opposition, the left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein on 39, with Fine Gael in third on 38.

But support for the Green Party -- the third coalition partner of the outgoing government -- collapsed.

And far-right candidates failed to win a single seat.

The Green Party secured just three percent of the vote, down from seven at the last election in 2020 when it joined the coalition.

Its leader Roderic O'Gorman was the only one of 12 Green lawmakers to hold on to a seat, saving the party from a total wipe-out.