Greens name Annalena Baerbock as candidate to succeed Merkel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's Green party on Monday named its co-chair Annalena Baerbock as their candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, throwing down the gauntlet to the chancellor's conservatives who were locked in increasingly vicious infighting for her crown.

"Both of us want the job, but in the end, only one can do it. So today is the moment to say that the Greens' first chancellor candidate will be Annalena Baerbock," said the party's joint co-chairman Robert Habeck.