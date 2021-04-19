UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greens Name Annalena Baerbock As Candidate To Succeed Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:11 PM

Greens name Annalena Baerbock as candidate to succeed Merkel

Germany's Green party on Monday named its co-chair Annalena Baerbock as their candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, throwing down the gauntlet to the chancellor's conservatives who were locked in increasingly vicious infighting for her crown

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's Green party on Monday named its co-chair Annalena Baerbock as their candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, throwing down the gauntlet to the chancellor's conservatives who were locked in increasingly vicious infighting for her crown.

"Both of us want the job, but in the end, only one can do it. So today is the moment to say that the Greens' first chancellor candidate will be Annalena Baerbock," said the party's joint co-chairman Robert Habeck.

Related Topics

Job Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mu ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

39 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

43 minutes ago

DC inspects essential commodities at Insaf Sasta b ..

11 minutes ago

Russia prison service says Navalny to be transferr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.