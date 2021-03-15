MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Exit polls in Germany's regional elections show Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) losing Sunday vote to the Greens in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg and the Social Democrats in Rhineland-Palatinate ahead of the Federal election.

Polling stations in both states closed at 6 p.m.

(17:00 GMT), with the Greens taking 31 percent of the vote in Baden-Wurttemberg and the Social Democrats receiving 34.5 percent of the vote in Rhineland-Palatinate, according to early exit poll projections.

The CDU party got 23 percent in Baden-Wurttemberg and 26 percent in Rhineland-Palatinate, therefore, the ruling coalition of the Greens and the CDU retains a majority in Baden-Wurttemberg and can form a new government.

Previous regional elections were held in 2016. The German federal vote for the 20th Bundestag is expected to be held on September 26.