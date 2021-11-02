'Greenwashing' or genuine?: Behind big business' climate promises

As warnings have intensified about the massive damage that climate change will have on the world in the coming decades, big business has started to make commitments to reduce carbon emissions

Paris, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :As warnings have intensified about the massive damage that climate change will have on the world in the coming decades, big business has started to make commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

But are these companies making a genuine attempt to fight global warming, or simply "greenwashing" their brands to try to divert criticism while still reaping huge profits from their carbon-based industries?With the COP26 summit in Glasgow coming after the UN warned the world was barrelling towards "climate catastrophe", analysis by consultants and think tanks show there is still much more that can be done.