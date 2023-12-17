Open Menu

Gregoritsch And Sallai Fire Freiburg Past 10-man Cologne

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Freiburg's Michael Gregoritsch and Roland Sallai came off the bench to secure a 2-0 home win over 10-man Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Dogged but outclassed, Cologne fought hard but were reduced to 10 men with just over half an hour remaining when Jeff Chabot swept Lucas Hoeler's legs out from under him, picking up a second yellow.

Hoeler was replaced by Gregoritsch and the 1.93-metre tall Austrian had Freiburg ahead shortly after.

Gregoritsch was first to a loose ball in the Cologne box, slamming home to set his side on course for their seventh win of the season.

Gregoritsch has now scored in his past league three games, having broken a goal drought which dated back to April.

"I just keep scoring," a thrilled Gregoritsch told DAZN.

"I've been in the right place at the right time... of course my self-confidence is coming back a little.

"

Sallai, who was also brought on with Gregoritsch, scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal the result.

Freiburg, who secured passage to the Europa League knockout round playoffs despite a midweek loss to West Ham, moved up to sixth in the table, leapfrogging Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim.

Frankfurt visit league leaders Bayer Leverkusen later on Sunday.

There will be plenty at stake for Xabi Alonso's unbeaten side, who can go seven points clear of Bayern Munich, who are in action against fourth-placed Stuttgart in Sunday's final game.

Bayern were however dealt a blow shortly before kickoff, with midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, along with backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, all ruled out with the flu.

With Noussair Mazraoui and Kingsley Coman joining Serge Gnabry on the injury list this week, Bayern go into the Stuttgart match with only five outfield players on the bench.

