Greminger Hopes Zelenskyy To Give New Impetus To Russia-Ukraine Relations- Russia Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:32 PM

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger hopes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assent to power will give a new impetus to the Russian-Ukrainian relations and could also create conditions for settling the crisis in Donbas

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger hopes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assent to power will give a new impetus to the Russian-Ukrainian relations and could also create conditions for settling the crisis in Donbas, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Interim Commission on Information Policy and Cooperation with the Media, Alexei Pushkov, told Sputnik on Tuesday after talks with Greminger.

"He [Greminger] said that settling the Ukrainian crisis remained a key priority for the OSCE. Ukraine remains a priority, this is why he pays significant attention to this matter and intends to continue doing so. He has expressed hope that the change of power, the assent of the new president will become some kind of a new start for the Russian-Ukrainian relations and will gradually create conditions for resolving the problem of Donbas, although this will be very hard," Pushkov said.

