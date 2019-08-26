UrduPoint.com
Grenade Attack Hits Kiev Office Building

Umer Jamshaid Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:54 PM

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Ukrainian police said Monday they were investigating a grenade attack on a Kiev office building that caused damage but no injuries.

An unknown assailant fired the rocket-propelled grenade at the building in central Kiev at 1:30 am (22:30 GMT), police said.

The attack damaged the facade, windows and interior of the building, which houses a Ukrainian bridge construction company called Mostobud.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

