Grenade Attack Hits Kiev Office Building
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:54 PM
Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Ukrainian police said Monday they were investigating a grenade attack on a Kiev office building that caused damage but no injuries.
An unknown assailant fired the rocket-propelled grenade at the building in central Kiev at 1:30 am (22:30 GMT), police said.
The attack damaged the facade, windows and interior of the building, which houses a Ukrainian bridge construction company called Mostobud.
Police said they were investigating the incident.