Grenade blast in Kiev kills two: police

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Two men were killed in an apparent hand grenade explosion in downtown Kiev, Ukrainian police said on Wednesday.

The blast that left two men dead and also one woman injured happened late Tuesday at the entrance to an office building in the centre of the capital, police said.

Kiev police spokeswoman Oksana Blyshchyk told AFP that one of the dead was a former soldier who fought against Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

The second victim was an office guard, she added.

"Fragments found at the scene indicate that it was a hand grenade," Blyshchyk said.