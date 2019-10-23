UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grenade Blast In Kiev Kills Two: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Grenade blast in Kiev kills two: police

Two men were killed in an apparent hand grenade explosion in downtown Kiev, Ukrainian police said on Wednesday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Two men were killed in an apparent hand grenade explosion in downtown Kiev, Ukrainian police said on Wednesday.

The blast that left two men dead and also one woman injured happened late Tuesday at the entrance to an office building in the centre of the capital, police said.

Kiev police spokeswoman Oksana Blyshchyk told AFP that one of the dead was a former soldier who fought against Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

The second victim was an office guard, she added.

"Fragments found at the scene indicate that it was a hand grenade," Blyshchyk said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Kiev Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

19 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

26 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

26 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.