Grenade Blast in Northeastern Syria Kills 1, Injures 26 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) One person has died and 26 others were injured in a grenade explosion in Syria's northeastern town of Hasakah, the Sham FM radio broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the province's head of the health department.

"One person was killed, 26 were injured in a hand grenade explosion at a market in downtown Hasakah," the health official said, as quoted by the media outlet.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported that an unidentified assailant had thrown a grenade into a crowd at the local market. The attacker has been detained.

Another incident took place in Hasakah's town of Ras al-Ayn, which is under the control of Turkish forces and mercenaries. According to the Syrian News Channel, an explosives-laden car detonated at the city market.

There are no reported casualties.