CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A grenade exploded in the hands of a man in the north of Syria's capital of Damascus, leaving him killed and seven passers-by injured, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said.

"The grenade exploded in the hands of Kosai Isa when he was walking down the street in the Rukn Al-Deen area," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The owner of the grenade died, and seven citizens who were present in the area were hospitalized after sustaining injuries. Investigation is ongoing.