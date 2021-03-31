UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grenade Blast Kills One Person, Injures 7 Others In Damascus - Syria's Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Grenade Blast Kills One Person, Injures 7 Others in Damascus - Syria's Interior Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A grenade exploded in the hands of a man in the north of Syria's capital of Damascus, leaving him killed and seven passers-by injured, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said.

"The grenade exploded in the hands of Kosai Isa when he was walking down the street in the Rukn Al-Deen area," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The owner of the grenade died, and seven citizens who were present in the area were hospitalized after sustaining injuries. Investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Facebook Damascus Died Man

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 127.86 million

58 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

11 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

10 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.