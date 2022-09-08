(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A grenade, planted in the courtyard of Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh's house, exploded on Thursday, media reported.

The explosion occurred in the minister's home village of Taraya in the east of the country, the Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported.

Experts are currently examining the scene, the report said.