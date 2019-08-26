UrduPoint.com
Grenade Explosion In Residential House Kills 2 People In Russia's Far East- Administration

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) A combat grenade exploded on Monday in a four-storey residential building in Russia's Far Eastern port city of Nakhodka, leaving two people killed and two more injured, a representative of the regional administration told Sputnik.

"On August 26 ... an explosion took place on the first floor of a four-storey apartment building in Nakhodka, presumably, a combat grenade exploded.

Emergency services are on the site, the situation and the circumstances are being established. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and two more injured, with no children being among then. The building was not destroyed," the representative said.

According to the representative, a man and a woman were injured. They are currently at a hospital and will soon undergo surgery, with the condition of both people assessed as grave.

