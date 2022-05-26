Grenade Explosion Kills 5 People, Injures Some 30 at Market in Southern Yemen - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A grenade exploded at a fish market in the city of Aden in southern Yemen, killing five people and injuring nearly 30 others, a source in the local city authorities told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A grenade exploded at the market when there were a lot of people there, killing five people, including a child, and injuring 28," the source said.