UrduPoint.com

Grenade Explosion Kills 5 People, Injures Some 30 At Market In Southern Yemen - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Grenade Explosion Kills 5 People, Injures Some 30 at Market in Southern Yemen - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A grenade exploded at a fish market in the city of Aden in southern Yemen, killing five people and injuring nearly 30 others, a source in the local city authorities told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A grenade exploded at the market when there were a lot of people there, killing five people, including a child, and injuring 28," the source said.

Related Topics

Yemen Aden Market

Recent Stories

Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

6 minutes ago
 PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation ar ..

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation arising of heat wave

6 minutes ago
 Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on F ..

Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on Friday

6 minutes ago
 UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Compan ..

UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Companies - Treasury

7 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

7 minutes ago
 FESCO gives employment to late employees' children ..

FESCO gives employment to late employees' children

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.