Grenade hits police vehicle in Belfast

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers.

The vehicle was struck overnight, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, as it drove on a routine patrol through Republican heartland in west Belfast.

The Land Rover was hit, officers heard a loud bang but no officers were injured and the vehicle was undamaged, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said.

"The remnants of a suspected grenade have been recovered and taken away for forensic testing," he said.

"Further searches are being conducted this morning to ensure there are no other devices present which could endanger members of the public.