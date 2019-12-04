UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grenade Hits Police Vehicle In Belfast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:32 PM

Grenade hits police vehicle in Belfast

Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers.

The vehicle was struck overnight, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, as it drove on a routine patrol through Republican heartland in west Belfast.

The Land Rover was hit, officers heard a loud bang but no officers were injured and the vehicle was undamaged, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said.

"The remnants of a suspected grenade have been recovered and taken away for forensic testing," he said.

"Further searches are being conducted this morning to ensure there are no other devices present which could endanger members of the public.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Vehicles Vehicle Belfast Ireland Land Rover

Recent Stories

India’s false narrative on Kashmir has been reje ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Forced to Respond to Germany Expelling 2 Ru ..

7 minutes ago

Two Pak coaches completes ITF level-II coaching co ..

8 minutes ago

Negligence in foreigners' protection not be tolera ..

8 minutes ago

Accused judicial remand extended in fake accounts ..

8 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.