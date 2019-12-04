UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grenade Hits Police Vehicle In Belfast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Grenade hits police vehicle in Belfast

Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers.

The vehicle was struck overnight, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, as it drove on a routine patrol through Republican heartland in west Belfast.

The Land Rover was hit, officers heard a loud bang but no officers were injured and the vehicle was undamaged, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said.

"The remnants of a suspected grenade have been recovered and taken away for forensic testing," he said.

"Further searches are being conducted this morning to ensure there are no other devices present which could endanger members of the public.

"This was undoubtedly an attempt to kill or injure police officers." The incident comes just over a week before Britain's December 12 general election, called on the issue of Brexit, which is particularly sensitive in Northern Ireland.

Maintaining the free flow of goods and people across the currently invisible border between the province and the Republic of Ireland was one of the main points of contention in the divorce negotiations between London and Brussels.

The 1998 Good Friday peace accords largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, said the attack showed the "murderous intent of dissident Republicans with nothing but misery to offer".

"As a community, we have to rid ourselves of this terrorist menace. It is holding back all of us," said PFNI chair Mark Lindsay.

"I am relieved that our officers weren't hurt in this cowardly and callous attempt to kill them."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Vehicles Divorce Vehicle Brussels London Belfast Ireland Brexit December Border All Land Rover Election 2018

Recent Stories

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

23 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

26 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

1 hour ago

Indian actors prepare for UAE&#039;s Golden Jubile ..

1 hour ago

Airlift inaugurates its services in Karachi

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.