Grenades Thrown at Police Station in Northeastern Colombia - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A grenade attack on a police station was carried out by unknown individuals in northeastern Colombia, the Colombian La FM radio reports.

The attack occurred on Monday in the municipality of Tibu in the department of Norte de Santander.

La FM said unknown individuals approached a local police station on motorcycles and threw two grenades.

According to the radio station, nobody was injured in the attack.

On Saturday, a grenade attack was carried out on the city hall of Buenaventura, Colombia's largest port city. Two men on a motorcycle threw a grenade at the city hall, according to local media reports. Nobody was injured in the attack.