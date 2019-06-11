Grenadian, Russian Lawmakers to Exchange Visits in Early 2020 - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Parliamentarians of Grenada and Russia will exchange visits in early 2020 , Grenadian Foreign Minister Peter David said on Tuesday.

"We are actively boosting inter-parliamentary ties. A group of friendship between the parliaments of our countries has been created. In early 2020, there will be an exchange of visits between members of parliaments," he said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

David noted that both countries were interacting on international platforms, including UN-based ones.

Although cooperation between the countries is developing quite well, there is still much to be done, he added.

David's visit to Russia started on Sunday and will last through Thursday. This is the first visit in the modern history of diplomatic relations between Russia and Grenada.

Grenada is an island nation located in the southeastern Caribbean with a population of about 109,000.