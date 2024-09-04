Grenfell Inferno 'culmination Of Decades Of Failure': UK Inquiry
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The UK's Grenfell Tower fire disaster that killed 72 people was the result of "decades of failure" by government and construction industry bodies and the "systematic dishonesty" of building material firms, a final report said Wednesday.
Unveiling the damning findings of an independent probe into the 2017 tragedy, inquiry chair Martin Moore-Bick said the deaths were "all avoidable" and the victims had been "badly failed".
Some of those who played a part in sowing the seeds of the disaster had shown "incompetence", as well as "dishonesty and greed", he said.
The fire in the early hours of June 14, 2017 spread rapidly through the 24-storey block in west London due to highly combustible cladding fixed to the exterior.
Starting in a faulty freezer on the fourth floor, the blaze took barely half an hour to climb to the building's top floor with catastrophic consequences.
The report marks the end of the long-running inquiry into Britain's worst residential fire since World War II.
It makes scathing criticism of successive governments and other influential bodies, as well as architects, over a refurbishment of Grenfell that led to the cladding and other dangerous materials being installed.
In particular, the report condemns firms involved in the supply of rainscreen cladding panels and other insulation products.
Accusing them of "systematic dishonesty", it said they "engaged in deliberate and sustained strategies to manipulate the testing processes, misrepresent test data and mislead the market".
