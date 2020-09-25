UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greta Calls For More Climate Pressure On Decision-makers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:55 PM

Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision-makers

Teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg demonstrated outside parliament in her native Sweden on Friday as a new set of worldwide protests to fight climate change kicked off

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg demonstrated outside parliament in her native Sweden on Friday as a new set of worldwide protests to fight climate change kicked off.

More than 3,000 rallies by the Fridays for Future movement were scheduled to take place around the world, from Iceland to Australia and both online and in the streets depending on coronavirus restrictions.

"The main hope is, as always, to try to have an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that people will start becoming more aware of the climate crisis, so that we build up this pressure on people in power so that something happens," the 17-year-old, surrounded by a dozen other activists, told reporters.

"We need to treat the climate crisis as a crisis, it's just as simple as that," she said, holding her now-famous "School Strike for the Climate" poster and wearing a face mask.

In Sweden, more than 200 events are planned, though corona restrictions will limit each to fewer than 50 participants.

Thunberg said the Swedish demonstrations would "focus on being few people in many places and keeping distance."Previous global Fridays for Future school strikes have seen millions of young people pour into the streets to demand action.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, however, much of the group's actions moved online.

Related Topics

World Australia Parliament Young Iceland Sweden Turkish Lira From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

13 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

24 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

26 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

1 minute ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

1 minute ago

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former off ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.