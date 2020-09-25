Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision-makers

Teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg demonstrated outside parliament in her native Sweden on Friday as a new set of worldwide protests to fight climate change kicked off

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg demonstrated outside parliament in her native Sweden on Friday as a new set of worldwide protests to fight climate change kicked off.

More than 3,000 rallies by the Fridays for Future movement were scheduled to take place around the world, from Iceland to Australia and both online and in the streets depending on coronavirus restrictions.

"The main hope is, as always, to try to have an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that people will start becoming more aware of the climate crisis, so that we build up this pressure on people in power so that something happens," the 17-year-old, surrounded by a dozen other activists, told reporters.

"We need to treat the climate crisis as a crisis, it's just as simple as that," she said, holding her now-famous "School Strike for the Climate" poster and wearing a face mask.

In Sweden, more than 200 events are planned, though corona restrictions will limit each to fewer than 50 participants.

Thunberg said the Swedish demonstrations would "focus on being few people in many places and keeping distance."Previous global Fridays for Future school strikes have seen millions of young people pour into the streets to demand action.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, however, much of the group's actions moved online.