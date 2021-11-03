UrduPoint.com

Greta Thunberg Calls For Climate Protest In Glasgow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:22 AM

Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest in Glasgow, where the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) is taking place

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest in Glasgow, where the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) is taking place.

"Time is running out. Change won't come from these conferences like #COP26 unless there is big public pressure from the outside. Join the climate strike this Friday (Kelvingrove Park 11am), and the climate march Saturday (11.30am) to make your voice heard. Together we are strong," Thunberg wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, at a rally in London, the eco-activist said that world leaders attending the COP26 summit were only pretending to take climate change seriously.

The COP26 summit, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, aims to bring countries together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. During the summit, the parties are expected to adopt several goals and agreements to reduce greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Twitter London Paris Glasgow March October November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case numbe ..

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

35 seconds ago
 India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

37 seconds ago
 Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack ..

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

40 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 ..

S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 in total

44 seconds ago
 Islamabad police adopt digital system to check pol ..

Islamabad police adopt digital system to check police interaction with citizens

27 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.