Greta Thunberg Dismisses World Leaders' Climate Pledges as 'Blah Blah Blah'

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders on Tuesday of "betrayal," dismissing their pledges of climate action as empty words.

"Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great, but so far have led to no action. Our hopes and dreams drowned in their empty words and promises," Thunberg said speaking at the Youth4Climate Summit in Milan.

According to the eco-activist, the climate crisis is a consequence of a broader, social crisis of inequality, stemming from colonialism.

"A crisis that stems from the idea that some people are worth more than others," Thunberg said.

She accused world leaders of inaction, calling their attitude a betrayal of current and future generations.

"Our leaders do not act voluntarily, and that is a betrayal. They can't say that they're doing it, because they continue to open coal mines and exploit deposits, without increasing funds for vulnerable countries. They select young people like us pretending to listen to us, but they don't. They have never listened to us," the 18-year-old said.

The Youth4Climate Climate Change Summit is running from September 28-30 in Milan, bringing together some 400 activists aged 15 to 29. The event was organized by the Italian authorities as part of a partnership agreement with the UK, which is to host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference from October 31 to November 12.