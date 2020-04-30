UrduPoint.com
Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 Prize To UNICEF To Protect Children From COVID-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize awarded by the Danish non-governmental organization Human Act to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help the organization protect children from COVID-19, according to a UNICEF statement on Thursday.

"Greta Thunberg was recently awarded for her global activism by Human Act who granted her foundation the prize money of $100,000. This sum will now go to UNICEF along with an additional $100,000 from Human Act," the statement read.

According to Thunberg, COVID-19 poses a severe risk to children across the world, and the climate activist called on others to offer support to the UN agency.

"It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.

I'm asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education," Thunberg said in the statement.

Thunberg had received the Human Act Award for 2020 on April 22 from the Danish NGO, and these funds will be diverted to efforts to protect children during the ongoing global pandemic. Human Act has matched the climate activist's donation, UNICEF stated.

Funds from the campaign will be used to purchase and distribute key supplies such as soap, medical masks, and other protective equipment amid the ongoing global pandemic.

On April 15, UNICEF published a report warning that children were at risk of becoming the most affected age group by the COVID-19 outbreak, which was having a severe impact on their wellbeing.

