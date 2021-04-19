UrduPoint.com
Greta Thunberg Donates To Fight Against 'tragedy' Of Vaccine Inequity

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Greta Thunberg donates to fight against 'tragedy' of vaccine inequity

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has donated 100,000 euros ($120,000) from her foundation to the Covax scheme for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization announced Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has donated 100,000 Euros ($120,000) from her foundation to the Covax scheme for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization announced Monday.

"The international community must do more to address the tragedy that is vaccine inequity," 18-year-old activist Thunberg said. "Just as with the climate crisis, we must help those who are the most vulnerable first."

