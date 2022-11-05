MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's statements about the ineffectiveness of climate conferences are a viewpoint from "prosperous Sweden," and the upcoming UN's COP27 climate conference in Egypt is important for the poorest countries as it gives them an opportunity to receive funding to tackle climate change, Russian climate scientist Alexey Kokorin has told Sputnik.

On Monday, Thunberg said she would skip the UN's COP27 climate conference, which begins in Egypt this week, after accusing world leaders of greenwashing. She claimed that COPs were "not really working anymore" and would not lead to any major changes "unless, of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilize ... and realize what a scam this is," adding that "the COPs are mainly being used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention ... and using many different kinds of greenwashing, lying and cheating.

"

"This is a viewpoint from prosperous Sweden... But suppose you live in some African country. You had ten small rains before, and now you have two heavy rains and nothing else. You have to save water somehow, or else you cannot farm, and you have to relocate. With what money will you dig a reservoir or build irrigation systems that are resistant to this? Only with grants," Kokorin said.

Therefore, Kokorin believes that the UN climate conference is extremely important for developing countries, especially in Africa, as it provides them with an opportunity to raise funds to tackle climate change.

The annual climate conference opens in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday. Egypt plans to focus on water and agriculture as well as the loss of biodiversity, energy transition, and decarbonization.