UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greta Thunberg Mocks Putin's 'kind Girl' Jibes On Twitter

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

Greta Thunberg mocks Putin's 'kind girl' jibes on Twitter

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has responded with wry humour on Twitter to patronising comments made about her by Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has responded with wry humour on Twitter to patronising comments made about her by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 16-year-old changed her Twitter biography to say "A kind but poorly informed teenager" after Putin described her in these terms at a Moscow forum this week.

On Wednesday, Putin said: "I don't share the general enthusiasm" for Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations climate summit in September, which went viral with her repeated question: "How dare you?" "I'm sure Greta is a kind girl and very sincere," Putin said of the campaigner who sailed across the Atlantic instead of flying to speak at the UN.

However, "no one explained" to Thunberg, who has 2.7 million followers on Twitter, that "the modern world is developing quickly," he lamented.

Putin said it was praiseworthy for young people to raise environmental issues, but raised the possibility that someone was manipulating Thunberg "in their own interests".

He warned "adults must do all they can not to lead teenagers and children into any extreme situations."US President Donald Trump also attempted to crush Thunberg, only for her to use his own words against him.

After her speech at the UN, Trump mocked her tone on Twitter, saying she "seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Twitter Trump Young Vladimir Putin Lead September All Share Million

Recent Stories

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

22 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls on global powers to find lasting ..

51 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Custom department appeal a ..

33 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 04 Oct 2019

34 seconds ago

New hospital to be set up at cost of Rs 500 mln

36 seconds ago

Several Mining Plants Attacked in Sudan's South Ko ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.