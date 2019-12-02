UrduPoint.com
Greta Thunberg Nearing Spain In Time For Climate Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:41 PM

Greta Thunberg nearing Spain in time for climate summit

Swedish teen eco-warrior Greta Thunberg was nearing the Portuguese coast on Monday after crossing the Atlantic in a catamaran to attend a UN climate change summit in Madrid, her entourage said

Thunberg, 16, has become the face of young peoples' demands for climate action and made a point of making the journey back from September's New York climate summit by sea rather than fuel-guzzling plane.

Thunberg, 16, has become the face of young peoples' demands for climate action and made a point of making the journey back from September's New York climate summit by sea rather than fuel-guzzling plane.

She had expected to be heading for Chile, but the South American nation passed the hosting of the COP25 summit meeting to Spain after suffering a spate of deadly anti-government protests.

Rather than besmirch her status as an environmental activist by taking a carbon emissions-heavy air trip, Thunberg instead set sail on the 14-metre (45-foot) La Vagabonde catamaran on November 13 from Hampton, Virginia to return to Europe.

