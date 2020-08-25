Greta Thunberg Returns to School After Year of Ecoactivism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg announced on Monday she was going back to school after a year of campaigning for a greener future.

"My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!" she wrote in a Twitter posting that also included a photo of her with a school bag and a bike.

The 17-year-old rose to international stardome and became the face of her eco-minded generation after she started protesting outside of Sweden's parliament building in 2018.

Greta's school strike inspired a series of protests against climate change around the globe, called Fridays for Future. In December, she was named the Person of the Year by the influential Times magazine.