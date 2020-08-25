UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greta Thunberg Returns To School After Year Of Ecoactivism

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Greta Thunberg Returns to School After Year of Ecoactivism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg announced on Monday she was going back to school after a year of campaigning for a greener future.

"My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!" she wrote in a Twitter posting that also included a photo of her with a school bag and a bike.

The 17-year-old rose to international stardome and became the face of her eco-minded generation after she started protesting outside of Sweden's parliament building in 2018.

Greta's school strike inspired a series of protests against climate change around the globe, called Fridays for Future. In December, she was named the Person of the Year by the influential Times magazine.

Related Topics

Parliament Twitter Sweden December 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

3 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

2 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

2 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

2 hours ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.