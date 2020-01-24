Greta Thunberg says climate demands 'completely ignored' at Davos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday said calls to the corporate elite meeting in Davos to disinvest immediately in fossil fuels had been ignored.

"We had a few demands (coming into the World Economic Forum). Of course these demands have been completely ignored. We expected nothing less," Thunberg told reporters in the Swiss ski resort on the last day of the conference.