Greta Thunberg Says Open to Meeting Biden at UN Climate Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The young Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, is open to meeting US President Joe Biden at the United Nations climate summit, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, although she does not have high expectations for the event nor for the US President's policy, the activist said in an interview with the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now, published on Tuesday.

On September 28, in a speech to the Youth4Climate summit, Thunberg accused world leaders, including the US president, of a lack of real action on climate, saying they can only "blah blah blah."

The young activist said she was surprised at the idea that Biden, or any world leader, might want to hold a meeting with her at the upcoming summit, but added that she was open to the possibility, saying that "I guess that will depend on the situation.

I don't see why these people want to meet with me, but yeah."

Speaking about Biden's ambitious plans to pass new climate legislation, Thunberg said that the intention has "been so much watered down by lobbyists, so we should not pretend that this would be a solution to the climate crisis."

The activist said she will attend the summit, as she considers the event a great opportunity "to show that we are in an emergency, and ... we are going to try to mobilize people around this," though added that it may turn out to be more "empty talk" and "greenwashing."

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 and is intended to bring parties together to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.