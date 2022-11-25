UrduPoint.com

Greta Thunberg Says Suit Filed Against Swedish Government For Insufficient Climate Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday that, along with other activists, she filed a lawsuit against the Swedish authorities for what she called insufficient measures to tackle the climate crisis.

"Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies, So that is what we did. See you in court," Thunberg tweeted.

According to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, Thunberg filed the suit along with over 600 young people from the Aurora organization. They asked the court to rule that the government's climate policy is insufficient, the newspaper reported, adding that the court would also assess whether this policy breaks the law.

Earlier in the month, Thunberg said that she skipped the UN's COP27 climate conference in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, criticizing officials for not taking serious climate action.

The activist claimed that COPs were "not really working anymore" and would not lead to any major changes "unless, of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilize ... and realize what a scam this is," adding that "the COPs are mainly being used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention ... and using many different kinds of greenwashing, lying and cheating."

