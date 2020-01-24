UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greta Thunberg Says Words From Trump, Mnuchin Have No Effect On Her

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Greta Thunberg Says Words from Trump, Mnuchin Have No Effect on Her

Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday that various statements against her made by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had not affected her, as she would be unable to continue her fight for the environment if she "would care about that."

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday that various statements against her made by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had not affected her, as she would be unable to continue her fight for the environment if she "would care about that."

Both US officials and Thunberg are visiting Switzerland's Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Trump has repeatedly criticized Thunberg, who gained international attention after she initiated a campaign against climate change and made appearances at several high-level environmental conferences. In the most recent case earlier this week, Trump addressed the WEF, calling on the international community to "reject the perennial prophets of doom" while Thunberg and other teen activists were in the audience.

On Thursday, Mnuchin urged the eco-activist to first get a degree in economics and then "come back and explain that to us."

"Of course no effect ... If we would care about that, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," Thunberg said at the WEF, in response to a question on whether Trump's and Mnuchin's words had impacted her.

Thunberg was also asked if participants of the Davos forum were the right audience for her, to which she replied that everyone was "the right audience."

The WEF began on Tuesday and has been attended by more than 50 world leaders. This year, ecology and sustainable development were on the forum's agenda alongside typical topics, like investments and the economy. The meeting is set to end later on Friday.

Related Topics

World Trump Switzerland

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.