Greta Thunberg Says Words from Trump, Mnuchin Have No Effect on Her

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday that various statements against her made by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had not affected her, as she would be unable to continue her fight for the environment if she "would care about that."

Both US officials and Thunberg are visiting Switzerland's Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Trump has repeatedly criticized Thunberg, who gained international attention after she initiated a campaign against climate change and made appearances at several high-level environmental conferences. In the most recent case earlier this week, Trump addressed the WEF, calling on the international community to "reject the perennial prophets of doom" while Thunberg and other teen activists were in the audience.

On Thursday, Mnuchin urged the eco-activist to first get a degree in economics and then "come back and explain that to us."

"Of course no effect ... If we would care about that, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," Thunberg said at the WEF, in response to a question on whether Trump's and Mnuchin's words had impacted her.

Thunberg was also asked if participants of the Davos forum were the right audience for her, to which she replied that everyone was "the right audience."

The WEF began on Tuesday and has been attended by more than 50 world leaders. This year, ecology and sustainable development were on the forum's agenda alongside typical topics, like investments and the economy. The meeting is set to end later on Friday.