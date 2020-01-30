Greta Thunberg Seeks to Register Own Name, Climate Movement as Trademarks

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg said she had applied to register her name and Fridays For Future climate movement as trademarks to avoid either from being used for unsanctioned commercial gain.

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name. That is why I've applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet [school strike for the climate] etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities," Thunberg said on Instagram.

The Fridays for Future initiative was inspired by Thunberg's "school strike," in which she skipped school every Friday to protest outside the Swedish parliament.�

She went on to be voted as Time magazine's "Person of the Year 2019," becoming the youngest person to receive the coveted title in the publication's 92-year history.

Last year also saw Thunberg attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York after traveling across the Atlantic Ocean on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht. She later attended the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid in December.