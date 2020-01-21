UrduPoint.com
Greta Thunberg Tells Davos 'nothing Has Been Done' To Fight Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:23 PM

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told the annual elite Davos gathering of business and political leaders on Tuesday that "basically nothing has been done" to fight climate change despite her high-profile campaign

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told the annual elite Davos gathering of business and political leaders on Tuesday that "basically nothing has been done" to fight climate change despite her high-profile campaign.

"We are all fighting for the environment and climate. If you see it from a bigger perspective, basically nothing has been done. It will require much more than this. This is just the very beginning," she told the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

