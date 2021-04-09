UrduPoint.com
Greta Thunberg To Skip COP26 Over Unfair Vaccine Rollouts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

Greta Thunberg to skip COP26 over unfair vaccine rollouts

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said Friday she plans to skip the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November, saying the uneven rollout of Covid-19 vaccine campaigns would mean countries could not participate on even terms

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said Friday she plans to skip the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November, saying the uneven rollout of Covid-19 vaccine campaigns would mean countries could not participate on even terms.

The 18-year-old activist deplored that by November richer countries would be vaccinating young healthy people "very often at the expense of people in risk groups in other parts of the world." "With the extremely inequitable vaccine distribution I will not attend the COP26 conference if the development continues as it is now," Thunberg told AFP in an interview.

Thunberg, confirming a BBC report, said the conference should be postponed "if everyone could not attend in the same terms." The conference has already been postponed once as it was originally planned for November 2020.

While the climate issue has been largely overshadowed by the pandemic, COP26 is seen as one of the opportunities to put the climate issue back on the agenda.

The absence of Greta Thunberg, who advocates for immediate and rapid targets for reductions of greenhouse gas emissions rather than goals set decades from now, would be a symbolic setback.

However, the campaigner said she did not rule out reversing her decision if vaccine access improved.

"Of course I would love to attend the COP26. But not unless everyone can take part on the same terms," Thunberg said.

Over 700 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered globally, according to an AFP tally, with just a handful of countries leading the pack by a wide margin.

