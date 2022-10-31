Greta Thunberg to Skip COP27 Climate Summit in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday she would skip the UN's COP27 climate conference, which begins in Egypt this week, after accusing world leaders of greenwashing.

"I'm not going to COP27 because of many reasons," Thunberg said at a climate event in London where she presented her new book, The Climate Book.

The 19-year-old said she believed it would be difficult for activists to make their voice heard in Egypt.

"I think the space for civil society this year is extremely limited and restricted, and then it's important to leave a space for those who actually need to be there," she said.

The activist argued that COPs were "not really working anymore" and would not lead to any major changes "unless, of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilize ... and realize what a scam this is."

"The COPs are mainly being used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention ... and using many different kinds of greenwashing, lying and cheating," she said.

The annual climate conference opens in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday. Egypt plans to focus on water and agriculture as well as the loss of biodiversity, energy transition and decarbonization.