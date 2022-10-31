UrduPoint.com

Greta Thunberg To Skip COP27 Climate Summit In November

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Greta Thunberg to Skip COP27 Climate Summit in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday she would skip the UN's COP27 climate conference, which begins in Egypt this week, after accusing world leaders of greenwashing.

"I'm not going to COP27 because of many reasons," Thunberg said at a climate event in London where she presented her new book, The Climate Book.

The 19-year-old said she believed it would be difficult for activists to make their voice heard in Egypt.

"I think the space for civil society this year is extremely limited and restricted, and then it's important to leave a space for those who actually need to be there," she said.

The activist argued that COPs were "not really working anymore" and would not lead to any major changes "unless, of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilize ... and realize what a scam this is."

"The COPs are mainly being used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention ... and using many different kinds of greenwashing, lying and cheating," she said.

The annual climate conference opens in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday. Egypt plans to focus on water and agriculture as well as the loss of biodiversity, energy transition and decarbonization.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Egypt Civil Society Agriculture London Lead Sunday Event

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

39 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

2 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.