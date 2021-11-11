Greta Thunberg Urges UN Chief to Declare Climate Crisis Top Global Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to declare the climate crisis a level three global emergency, which is the highest on the United Nations scale, to match the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are filing a legal petition to the UN secretary-general urging him to declare the climate crisis a global level 3 emergency - the UN's highest category," she wrote on Twitter.

Thunberg and a group of other climate activists have called on Guterres and the UN agencies to "mobilise a UN comprehensive response to the climate emergency" and "oversee immediate and comprehensive global action on climate," the draft version of the petition said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Allegedly, the UN has already seen the draft and level three emergency is currently under discussion, though no official confirmation has been issued yet, the newspaper added.