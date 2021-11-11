UrduPoint.com

Greta Thunberg Urges UN Chief To Declare Climate Crisis Top Global Emergency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

Greta Thunberg Urges UN Chief to Declare Climate Crisis Top Global Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to declare the climate crisis a level three global emergency, which is the highest on the United Nations scale, to match the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are filing a legal petition to the UN secretary-general urging him to declare the climate crisis a global level 3 emergency - the UN's highest category," she wrote on Twitter.

Thunberg and a group of other climate activists have called on Guterres and the UN agencies to "mobilise a UN comprehensive response to the climate emergency" and "oversee immediate and comprehensive global action on climate," the draft version of the petition said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Allegedly, the UN has already seen the draft and level three emergency is currently under discussion, though no official confirmation has been issued yet, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

3 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

5 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

5 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.