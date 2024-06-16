Gretchen Walsh Sets 100m Butterfly World Record At US Olympic Swimming Trials
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Gretchen Walsh shattered the 100m butterfly world record on Saturday, clocking 55.18sec in the semi-finals at the US Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The US collegiate standout gunning for a Paris Olympics berth broke the record of 55.48sec set by Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The 21-year-old Walsh electrified the crowd at Lucas Oil Arena, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, in the first event of the opening finals session at the nine-day meeting.
American record-holder Torri Huske had made a run at Sjoestroem's mark in the first semi-final, hitting 50m under world record pace before finishing in 55.79sec.
Walsh, who had never broken 56 seconds until she posted 55.94 in the heats on Saturday morning, then roared through her heat to make a statement heading into Sunday's final.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From World
-
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha5 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo in Shenzhen, China35 minutes ago
-
PM, Tajik President exchange Eid greetings45 minutes ago
-
PM, Tajik President exchange Eid greetings2 hours ago
-
Australia sink brave Scots at T20 World Cup, England advance2 hours ago
-
Titmus and McKeown carry Australian Olympic swim hopes in bid to topple US2 hours ago
-
Biden holds LA fundraiser as Trump courts Michigan2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Scotland T20 World Cup scores2 hours ago
-
Israeli army announces 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza2 hours ago
-
Senegalese eye elegance for Eid at half the price2 hours ago
-
Chinese Premier Li toasts warming trade ties in Australia2 hours ago
-
Australia sink brave Scots at T20 World Cup, England advance2 hours ago