UrduPoint.com

Grief And Anger In Russia Over Soldiers Killed By Ukraine Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by Ukraine strike

Mourners voiced grief and anger on Tuesday at a rare public commemoration in Russia for the scores of soldiers killed by a Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve

Samara, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Mourners voiced grief and anger on Tuesday at a rare public commemoration in Russia for the scores of soldiers killed by a Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve.

In a rare admission, Russia on Monday said 63 servicemen were killed when a temporary deployment point was struck in Makiivka in a part of eastern Ukraine held by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Ukraine has taken responsibility for the strike and says the toll is much higher.

Soldiers also fired a gun salute at the commemoration, where some of the mourners could be seen holding flags for President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.

"It's very tough, it's scary. But we cannot be broken. Grief unites," Ekaterina Kolotovkina, head of a group of army spouses, said at the ceremony.

Local media reported similar gatherings in other parts of the Samara region.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Samara Media

Recent Stories

Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment ..

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should comp ..

7 seconds ago
 PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

8 seconds ago
 Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

11 seconds ago
 DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disab ..

DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

14 minutes ago
 Three-day Capital Book Fair to open on Jan 5

Three-day Capital Book Fair to open on Jan 5

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.