Grief Swells As Thais Mourn 29 Killed In Mass Shooting

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:43 PM

Grief swells as Thais mourn 29 killed in mass shooting

Grieving relatives of 29 people murdered by a rogue soldier in Thailand held tearful Buddhist prayer ceremonies Monday, as fresh details emerged of shoppers cowering in terror while the gunman stalked the mall

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Grieving relatives of 29 people murdered by a rogue soldier in Thailand held tearful Buddhist prayer ceremonies Monday, as fresh details emerged of shoppers cowering in terror while the gunman stalked the mall.

Holding portraits of their relatives and dabbing away tears, families of the victims arrived on Monday morning at a city morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, better known as Korat, in the morning to carry home coffins bearing their dead.

The gunman -- Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma -- was shot dead by a commando unit Sunday morning, ending a rampage that left 29 dead and scores more wounded.

The killer started his killing spree on Saturday afternoon with weapons stolen from a barracks' arsenal, where he gunned down Mehta Lertsiri, 22, who was guarding the depot.

"I don't know what to do next," Mehta's grief-stricken grandfather, Udom Prapotsang, said outside of the morgue waiting to claim his body.

"His four-year-old son keeps asking why he can't call his dad." After seizing the weapons, the shooter drove to a Buddhist temple, where blood splatters and bullet holes attested Monday to the horrors that unfolded.

Narissara Chotklang, a 52-year-old Pharmacist, was among nine people to die there.

Her funeral rites began late Monday a few kilometres away, where hundreds of mourners linedup to pour water over a jasmine garland placed delicately over her outstretched hand.

