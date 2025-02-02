'Grief united us': Serbian students step up anti-corruption crusade

Novi Sad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Wrapped in blankets and huddled around fires at makeshift camps, Serbian students braved subzero temperatures in Novi sad as they spent the night outside after a mass rally against corruption brought tens of thousands to the streets.

"It's cold, but we've gotten used to it. We've been sleeping at the university for over two months," Andrea Laco, a student at the Faculty of Technology in Novi Sad, told AFP.

"Grief united us, and we're here to fight for justice," she added.

After walking for two days from Belgrade, demonstrators converged on Novi Sad ahead of a rally on Saturday to mark three months since a train station roof in the city collapsed and killed 15 people.

The station had recently been renovated and the disaster brought to the surface long-standing anger in Serbia over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight in construction projects backed by the government.

The deaths sparked the largest protest movement the Balkan country has seen in decades, with students taking a leading role.

Protests have been held almost daily across the country -- piling increasing pressure on the government. The prime minister and other high ranking officials, including Novi Sad's mayor, have resigned.

Despite occasional attacks on protesters by alleged pro-government hooligans, the atmosphere has remained joyous at demonstrations -- attracting the young and old alike along with academics, farmers, bikers and pensioners.

After a day of marching through Novi Sad's streets on Saturday and occupying the three main bridges, demonstrators converged on the Freedom Bridge where they spent the night and planned to remain until Sunday.

With tractors and motorcycles flanked at the entrance of the camp, students played basketball, while others chatted, read or solved crossword puzzles.

In one corner, an open-air cinema played films, while other students painted a message across the road reading: "Together to freedom."

Under a sign reading "Something's cooking", volunteers prepared food and hot drinks for those staying overnight.

"I've been part of nearly every protest, but I've never seen this level of love and solidarity," said Olga Grkovic Mandic, a Novi Sad resident.

"I couldn't stay away - I had to help the students."

Throughout the night, she and others served thousands of teas and coffees.

Nearby stands offered pastries, sandwiches, sausages, and steaming bowls of soup.

Others waited in a long line for freshly made pancakes, as speakers blared "Ziveti slobodno" -- (Living Free) -- one of the many songs that now make up the soundtrack for the movement.

Following the resignation of prime minister Milos Vucevic last week, President Aleksandar Vucic has oscillated between issuing calls for talks and firing off allegations that the demonstrators are being backed by foreign powers.

To quell the protests, the government has sought to meet several of the students' demands, including the release of documents related to the renovations at the station and pardoning protesters arrested at rallies. It has also boosted funding for higher education.

The moves appear to have only given the protests additional momentum, as organisers continue to call for the release of more documents and greater transparency into the investigation into the incident.

Sitting on a mat wrapped in a blanket, medical student Dusan Tasic said he had no problem sleeping on the streets and would continue if needed.

"Our demands haven't been met," he told AFP. "I'll stay here as long as it takes."