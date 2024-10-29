Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Standing next to a memorial for her 14-year-old son, mowed down by a drunk driver in downtown Sofia a year ago, Nikolina Petkova vowed to work to make Bulgaria's roads less lethal.

"Nothing can bring our Filip back," she said.

"But I am speaking out so that no more parents will wait in vain for their child to come back home."

Bulgaria's roads are ranked as the most dangerous in the European Union, with 82 deaths per one million inhabitants, according to official figures for 2023 published by the European Commission. Sweden has the best figures among the EU's 27 nations with 22 deaths per million.

Filip's father, Krasimir Arsov, is among several grieving parents who blame Bulgaria's high number of traffic deaths on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and an inefficient justice system.

In September 2023, Filip was run over by an inebriated driver whose speed of 88 kilometres (54 miles) per hour was three times the limit.

The memorial at the crossing where he died has become a place for friends and families of other victims to meet and to demand justice.

"Before the accident I thought that we were living in a normal country," Arsov, a 60-year-old engineer, told AFP.

"But when I spoke to relatives of other victims, I realized that the state is not protecting the lives of its citizens."