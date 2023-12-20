Open Menu

Griezmann Ties Aragones Goals Record In Atletico Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Griezmann ties Aragones goals record in Atletico draw

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Antoine Griezmann became Atletico Madrid's joint all-time leading scorer alongside Luis Aragones with 173 goals on Tuesday as he struck twice only for Getafe to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Atletico had to play much of the game with 10 men after Stefan Savic was sent off for two first-half bookings, but Griezmann gave the hosts the lead just before the break when he turned in Rodrigo Riquelme's cross.

Borja Mayoral equalised early in the second half before Alvaro Morata headed Atletico back in front.

Griezmann scored a penalty to make it 3-1 and move level with Aragones, who also won La Liga as Atletico coach in 1976-77 and guided Spain to victory at Euro 2008.

But Getafe pulled a goal back through Oscar Rodriguez and Mayoral tucked away a spot-kick in the third minute of added time to deny Atletico, whose 17-match home winning run in the league came to an end.

Former Real Madrid forward Mayoral is on 12 goals for the season, just one behind leading scorer Jude Bellingham.

The point for Atletico was still enough to bump Diego Simeone's side up to third above Barcelona, who take on winless Almeria on Wednesday.

Sevilla won the first time in 11 outings with Adria Pedrosa, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Ramos on target in a 3-0 victory away to Granada as new boss Quique Sanchez Flores made a strong start after taking over Monday.

Valencia won 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano courtesy of Sergi Canos' goal in the second half.

Surprise leaders Girona go to Real Betis on Thursday while Real Madrid, two points behind in second, round out the year with a trip to Alaves.

Related Topics

Flores Granada Almeria Valencia Barcelona Lead Bellingham Spain Euro Oscar Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

9 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

9 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

9 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

9 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

9 hours ago
National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

9 hours ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

9 hours ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

9 hours ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

9 hours ago
 Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against s ..

Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against surrogate companies

9 hours ago
 EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispu ..

EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispute

9 hours ago

More Stories From World