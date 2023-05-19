UrduPoint.com

Griffin Shock Military Drills Begin In Poland - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The international military exercise Griffin Shock 23-1 has begun in northeastern Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

The drills are taking place near the village of Bemowo Piskie.

"For the first time in history, the commander of the Multinational Division Northeast, that is, the division located in Elblag, has taken command not only of the Polish and NATO troops from the eFP (Enhanced Forward Presence), but also of a unit of the US military," Blaszczak said, according to the Polish Defense Ministry.

He added that the purpose of these exercises is to demonstrate the alliance's strength to Russia and that cooperation between Polish, US and NATO forces is very close.

More than 3,000 troops from five NATO nations and several hundred pieces of equipment are participating in the drills. The Multinational Division Northeast Command coordinates the activities of the NATO EFP battle groups deployed in Lithuania and Poland. The command also remains on standby for collective defense operations under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

