Griffiths Asks UNSC to Back Resolution Extending Cross-Border Assistance in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Security Council should support a resolution extending the cross-border aid mechanism for Syria in January to maintain the humanitarian lifeline for millions of people, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The UN Security Council should support a resolution extending the cross-border aid mechanism for Syria in January to maintain the humanitarian lifeline for millions of people, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

In July, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend humanitarian aid delivery to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Twelve member states voted in favor, with the US, the UK and France abstaining. The three nations wanted to extend cross-border deliveries by 12 months. Russia was prepared to adopt an extension for only a six-month period.

"In less than three weeks, Resolution 2642 (2022), which allows us to deliver cross-border humanitarian assistance to northwest Syria, is due to expire. I ask for yours and the Council's support to allow us to deliver assistance to all those who need it, no matter where they are," Griffiths said.

Griffiths said that the importance of maintaining the lifeline on which millions of Syrians depend cannot be understated. Not supporting the resolution would jeopardize UN efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the country amidst cholera outbreaks and the winter season, he warned.

The UN official also asked all parties involved on the ground to continue working on facilitating crossline access.

"We need to see more of these convoys, but they simply cannot compensate for the massive scale of the cross-border operation," Griffiths said, adding that on average, 600 trucks delivered humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria every month in 2022.

Griffiths said 2023 must not signal the end of the crossline lifeline, as "there is simply no alternative" to it.