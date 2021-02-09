UrduPoint.com
Griffiths, Iran's Zarif Meet To Discuss Political Process In Yemen - UN Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Griffiths, Iran's Zarif Meet to Discuss Political Process in Yemen - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to address the resumption of the political process in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

On Sunday, Griffiths started his two-day visit to Iran to seek support for a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

"Today, he [Griffiths] met with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials, they exchanged views on Yemen and how to make progress towards the resumption of the political process," Dujarric said.

The two officials also discussed the need to make progress toward a nationwide ceasefire, the opening of the airport in the capital and easing restrictions on the port of Hudaydah, Dujarric added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

