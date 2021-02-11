UrduPoint.com
Griffiths, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Meet To Discuss Yemen's Political Process

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday met in Riyadh with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman to address the resumption of the political process in Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"[Martin Griffiths] met today in Riyadh with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials," Dujarric said. "They discussed the latest developments in Yemen and ways to resume the political process.

"

While in Saudi Arabia, Griffiths also hold a meeting with his counterpart US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking to discuss ending the conflict in the middle Eastern country.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

