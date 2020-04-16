Griffiths Says Political Talks on Yemen Should Urgently Resume

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that political negotiations between the government and the rival Houthi movement should urgently resume

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that political negotiations between the government and the rival Houthi movement should urgently resume.

"Following the call of the Secretary-General, I presented proposals to the two parties ...

The third proposal provides for the urgent resumption of the political process," Griffiths said in a UN Security Council meeting.

He added that the other two proposals envisaged a nationwide ceasefire agreement and actions on critical humanitarian and economic measures, such as releases of prisoners, the opening of Sanaa International Airport and ensuring the entry of ships carrying commodities into Hudaydah ports to help Yemen fight against the novel coronavirus disease.