UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Griffiths Says Political Talks On Yemen Should Urgently Resume

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

Griffiths Says Political Talks on Yemen Should Urgently Resume

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that political negotiations between the government and the rival Houthi movement should urgently resume

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that political negotiations between the government and the rival Houthi movement should urgently resume.

"Following the call of the Secretary-General, I presented proposals to the two parties ...

The third proposal provides for the urgent resumption of the political process," Griffiths said in a UN Security Council meeting.

He added that the other two proposals envisaged a nationwide ceasefire agreement and actions on critical humanitarian and economic measures, such as releases of prisoners, the opening of Sanaa International Airport and ensuring the entry of ships carrying commodities into Hudaydah ports to help Yemen fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Sanaa Government Agreement Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 minute ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

46 minutes ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

1 hour ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

1 hour ago

Finland's Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.