Griffiths Says UN Will Soon Convene Yemeni Parties to Discuss More Releases of Prisoners

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that he will soon bring the country's warring parties together to discuss additional releases of conflict-related prisoners

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that he will soon bring the country's warring parties together to discuss additional releases of conflict-related prisoners.

Earlier on Thursday, the parties to the conflict started freeing prisoners and detainees in Yemen that is expected to exceed a thousand people.

"However, this prisoners' agreement does not include many thousands of Yemenis detained during the course of this conflict," Griffiths said. "We will soon convene the parties to discuss more releases, in line with the commitment they made in Stockholm in December 2018 to release all conflict-related prisoners and detainees."

Griffiths also called on the Yemeni parties to unconditionally and without delay release all arbitrarily detained civilians, including journalists and political prisoners.