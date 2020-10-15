UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Griffiths Says UN Will Soon Convene Yemeni Parties To Discuss More Releases Of Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:56 PM

Griffiths Says UN Will Soon Convene Yemeni Parties to Discuss More Releases of Prisoners

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that he will soon bring the country's warring parties together to discuss additional releases of conflict-related prisoners

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that he will soon bring the country's warring parties together to discuss additional releases of conflict-related prisoners.

Earlier on Thursday, the parties to the conflict started freeing prisoners and detainees in Yemen that is expected to exceed a thousand people.

"However, this prisoners' agreement does not include many thousands of Yemenis detained during the course of this conflict," Griffiths said. "We will soon convene the parties to discuss more releases, in line with the commitment they made in Stockholm in December 2018 to release all conflict-related prisoners and detainees."

Griffiths also called on the Yemeni parties to unconditionally and without delay release all arbitrarily detained civilians, including journalists and political prisoners.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Stockholm December 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

16 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court shows dismay over police for ..

2 minutes ago

2 kg heroin seized from passenger at Faisalabad Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders for maintaining police da ..

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.